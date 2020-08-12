Clarke's Beach dog breeder pleads guilty to abuse in case of 'severely malnourished' animals

A dog breeder in eastern Newfoundland has been convicted of animal abuse, in case in which the RCMP last year seized five "severely malnourished" dogs from his home.

The RCMP said Wednesday that Carl Caravan pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully causing an animal unnecessary suffering.

A judge imposed a suspended sentence and has barred Caravan from owning animals for five years.

Caravan was also ordered to pay nearly $7,000 in restitution to the Baccalieu Trail SPCA, which put the animals in foster care before finding new homes for them.

RCMP seized five malnourished dogs — one of which was pregnant — in April 2019, while responding to a complaint of animal cruelty.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador