Buddy the dog is just the latest Labrador-to-Newfoundland pet adoption

People looking to adopt a dog from shelters in Newfoundland might have a hard time finding an animal.

Not because they aren't suitable animals, but because there just aren't any dogs in the shelters long enough to meet the demand for pets.

"I think it's a great problem," says Krystal Hobbs, who this week welcomed her new family member, Buddy.

Krystal Hobbs says she had a loving adopted dog growing up, and wanted to give an animal who needed a forever home a place to get spoiled. (Submitted by Krystal Hobbs)

Buddy was up for adoption at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA, and it took only days for Hobbs, who lives in Conception Bay South, to snatch him up.

"He is settling right in. He is super-cuddly," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"He is so sweet. We are so happy that he is very cuddly and loving and just wants to curl up next to you and get belly rubs."

It is, indeed, a good problem to have: too few dogs in shelters to meet demand.

Bonnie Learning says Buddy, seen here getting ready for his big trip to St. John's, was at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA for just a few days before finding a family. (Submitted)

But in Labrador, there are plenty of dogs available for adoption, so the SPCA takes plenty of applications from people in Newfoundland who are willing to pay the extra $60 or so to fly their new pets out of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

We just felt good about supporting a dog who needed a new home, rather than buying one. - Krystal Hobbs

"I'd say a good 90 per cent of the animals that come through our doors are adopted to residents on the island. We get a lot of applications from the island, I guess because there's not many dogs to be found in shelters around the island," said Bonnie Learning, vice-president of the SPCA chapter.

"For the most part, they're pretty good and a lot of the animals, even as strays, having been around people and around other dogs, they're quite socialized, so for the most part a lot of the animals we get are pretty good with people and other dogs, so it makes it easier to adopt them."

Buddy is a good boy, yes he is. (Submitted)

Learning said at most times, there's anywhere from two to 30 dogs in Labrador that need forever homes.

"I think I can recall maybe twice in the 11 years I've been involved with the SPCA that we actually didn't have a dog or puppy in our shelter, but that usually only lasts a couple of days and then we're inundated again," she said.

Adopt, don't shop, says pet owner

There's a large population of stray dogs in parts of Labrador, she said, but those dogs are usually in good condition and have been socialized with other dogs and humans enough that they often come in ready to be adopted.

"Sometimes it can be pretty rough. I mean, we get animals that have been abused, that have been neglected, abandoned … we have come across some really, really bad cases," Learning said.

Learning says she's been with the SPCA for 11 years, and it's extremely rare for the Happy Valley-Goose Bay chapter to not have any dogs available for adoption. (Submitted)

"For the most part it's the stray population, so a lot of them have been living outside for pretty much their whole life, so we get bad cases, but generally they're not in too bad shape."

And for pet owners like Hobbs, the fee to ship the animals is well worth it.

"We just felt good about supporting a dog who needed a new home, rather than buying one."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador