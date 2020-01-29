What a rusty old car taught me about the past in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

When my executive producer, Peter Gullage, came to Happy Valley-Goose Bay early last fall, he became fixated on a rusty old car, seemingly abandoned off Hamilton River Road, the town's main drag.

There must be a story behind it, he said. And so the challenge was set.

Asking around town, it wasn't hard for me to figure out it was under the care of mechanic John Blake. What was clear when I contacted him was he knew cars.

"It's a 1953 DeSoto-built Chrysler. It has a 276 Firedome engine and a semi-automatic transmission," Blake wrote in a Facebook message before I even had the chance to ask the question.

CBCNL executive producer Peter Gullage spied this 1953 Dodge DeSoto on a fall trip to Goose Bay and put out the challenge to find the story behind it. (Peter Gullage/CBC)

He agreed to meet me at the car — until then, I had only seen it in the photos Gullage had emailed me — and tell me all about it.

It definitely stood out.

"It's a mean-looking grille," Blake said. "It looks like someone's got buck teeth and is going to smack you in the mouth with it."

Blake said his father, Percy Stanley, had planned to fix it up like he did with other cars he got from places around town.

John Blake's father picked up the car decades ago, and planned to rebuild it for sale.

"My dad loved '50s cars. He was a '50s kind of guy," Blake said as he dusted snow off the roof of the car, which he said hasn't been registered since 1973.

'Super-B' Motors

Stanley owned a shop called Superb Motors — "'Super-B,' as some people used to call it," Blake said. The building burned in 1989, with only the back part of it left standing.

Stanley enjoyed working on old vehicles — anything from the '60s, '70s and early '80s.

Percy Stanley, who owned Superb Motors in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was known to be fair to deal with and would help anybody who needed it, says his son. (Submitted by John Blake)

"My dad didn't want to get into electronic fuel injection systems, I wanted to but he didn't want to so we moved into heavy equipment," he said.

Stanley, who died in 2008, was a very good and honest mechanic, Blake said, but he was quite contrary.

"He would never see anybody stuck so if you came here and you had a problem, he would try his best to help you. But don't piss him off because he'd tell you off," Blake said with a laugh. "His way was always the right way, no matter what."

In his spare time, Stanley would rebuild old cars to sell.

"That was probably his purpose with this car. He wanted to do it himself," Blake said.

Blake inherited his father's passion for old cars. His sister wants to get the DeSoto running, but that's no cheap venture.

A fire destroyed all but the back part of Superb motors in 1989. Blake says what remains will be torn down this summer. (Submitted by John Blake)

"[To] get this car running, it's probably about $10,000," Blake said.

"My dad probably could've done it all himself but I haven't got his experience or his expertise when it comes to machine work for engines."

Exploring the past

Tracing the car further back wouldn't be easy. Some papers in the glovebox were a big hint, however.

A weathered military "Permanent Change of Station" order was in the glove compartment, listed on that was Captain Joe E. Maynard, as well as the name of his wife and children, Jefferey and Jon.

I did try to contact them, but came up empty other than an obituary for a Joe Eugene Maynard, whose children's names matched those on the document we found in the car.

The obituary said he'd served in the U.S. navy for four years and retired from the air force after 17 years of service. He also flew several missions in Vietnam.

He died in May 2018 at the age of 86.

While I couldn't find the owner of the car, I did find someone who had been stationed in Goose Bay as a youth with his family.

This is Goose High's 1975 graduating American class from Goose High. Dave Horton is in the back with the plaid shirt. (Submitted by Dave Horton)

Dave Horton lives in Georgia now but in the mid-'70s he lived on the base in town, graduating with 10 others from Goose High in 1975 when it was an American school.

Military members stationed there at the time did have cars shipped in. Some people would ship cars out with them after they were done with their posting in Goose Bay, while others would sell them before they shipped out, Horton explained.

Though he never saw a '53 Dodge DeSoto driving around town, it doesn't mean it wasn't on the road. For a community that wasn't connected by road at the time, cars were a big part of life.

"A lot of my friends had old cars that they got there," he said.

Horton remembers his copper '73 Mustang Mach 1 well. As far as he remembers, it was the only car like it in the whole province.

"Whenever I got in any kind of trouble with the RCMP, they always knew where to go," he laughed.

Dave Horton and his grandson. Horton runs a Facebook group to keep American graduates from Goose Bay in contact. (Submitted by Dave Horton)

Horton loved his time in Goose Bay. So much so, he tries to keep graduates from the American school in touch through the Internet.

He posted a picture of Blake's old DeSoto to the online group he runs in the hopes of helping me find the Maynard family. No luck, but the passion for cars was definitely alive in the group.

"A few of them are just car nuts and one in particular, when I shared the car with the group — I mean, he fell in love with it," Horton said.

"He'd like to get one just like it down here but, you know, they're hard to find and they're pretty much in the shape that one is in."

Project cars

Blake, left, and Stanley both had a passion for cars from a young age. (Submitted by John Blake)

The back of Blake's lot is packed with old cars his father scavenged and acquired — project cars, still waiting to get fixed up. It was packed solid at one point, Blake said, but a lot have been cleared out.

"He started a lot of projects but didn't finish them," Blake said, pointing toward a 1970 Jeep Wagoneer, a car his father had meant to fix up for his mother since 1973. "Always something else came up and took his attention."

Higher on Blake's priority list than the old DeSoto is another Dodge — a '73 Dart.

While the DeSoto would be an expensive, difficult fix, Blake says this is the project at the top of his list: a 1970 Dodge Dart. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Everything is for sale except for my Dodge Dart," Blake said. "I like all cars but this is a little two-door. For a teenager, this is a little two-door car and I can make a nice little car out of her, right?"

Going over the history brings back memories for Blake, going back to his childhood — like when he was three years old and fell into a vat of oil in his dad's garage.

"I still remember the car it came out of — it was a '66 Galaxy. I remember that because I can remember the taillights of the car," Blake said.

Stanley meant to fix up this 1970 Jeep Wagoneer for his wife but never got around to it. (Submitted by John Blake)

"Every [car] that came to the yard, I played in every one. And I pretended I drove every one… Even if it was a piece of junk I dreamed of doing it."

Blake carries that passion to this day, even if it would take winning the lottery for him to fully pursue his automotive dreams.

"If I won the Newfoundland retirement package, not one of these cars would be sold," Blake said. "Not one."

