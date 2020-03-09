Union calls for end of doctor's notes amid flu season, COVID-19 concerns

The president of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest public sector union is calling on the province to trust its employees and not make them visit a doctor when they miss work.

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, said the practice of requiring doctor's notes is resulting in people visiting emergency rooms and medical clinics during cold and flu season, when there are concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

"We continue to hear about the precautions that need to be taken to limit the spread of infection [and] transmission of illnesses, yet employers in this province continue to require doctor's notes from their employees for sick days," Earle wrote in a press release Monday.

Jerry Earle is the president of NAPE, the union representing many health-care workers. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"We should have trust in workers to know what's best for them, their co-workers, and the public. When someone is sick, they should stay home."

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, but as of Feb. 22, there were 279 cases of influenza and three deaths.

Doctors, unions vs. employers

Provincial labour laws require an employee to provide a note if they miss work for three or more days consecutively.

It can be a pain for people who suffer from chronic illnesses and have to make trips to the doctor each time their condition flares up and they miss work.

Doctors say it is a huge drain on their time, and the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association has also called for an end to the practice. Former NLMA president Dr. Lynn Dwyer said she writes three to five sick notes a day during peak cold and flu season.

The province's employer's council has spoken out in defence of doctor's notes, saying it's a way to ensure people who take sick days are actually sick.

Earle said the practice now constitutes a public health risk, and he believes people shouldn't be congregating in waiting rooms if it isn't necessary for their health.

He also said the policy could force people back to work prematurely and put their coworkers at risk.

"We need to provide them with some level of paid sick leave, so they have the financial ability to stay at home when they are ill," Earle said.

"We need to change and adapt with the times."

