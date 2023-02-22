N.L.'s doctors say 136,000 people don't have a family physician. The health minister disagrees

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister Osborne says the government’s recruitment and retention efforts are working to offset the doctor shortage affecting the province. (CBC)

While the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association paints a grim picture of the doctor shortage facing the province, Health Minister Tom Osborne says recruitment efforts are "bearing fruit."

On Tuesday, CBC News reported that the medical association says the province has lost more family doctors than it has gained over the last two years.

The NLMA says the province had a net loss of seven doctors from 2021 through 2022, and that 136,000 people now don't have a family doctor.

On Wednesday, Osborne said the numbers compiled by the medical association over the past two years may not be as dire in the coming months.

"If you look at these numbers six months from now, I think they'll paint an entirely different picture," said Osborne.

According to the Canadian Institute of Health Information, Osborne said, Newfoundland and Labrador has 265 physicians per 100,000 population, more than the national average of 245.

And while the NLMA says the number of people without a family doctor in the province has increased to 136,000 over the past two years, Osborne said the government's numbers paint a different picture.

Osborne said numbers from Patient Connect N.L., a provincial list of individuals who have self-identified as being without a primary-care provider, show the province peaked at 48,000 people who say they don't have a family doctor and the number is now down to 38,000 people. He acknowledged "there's no doubt there are probably more than that" but said the government is working to reduce the number.

Recruitment efforts 'bearing fruit'

The provincial government has implemented many recruitment and retention programs over the past two years to attract and keep family doctors in the province, from implementing financial incentives for expat health-care professionals to launching publicity campaigns.

Osborne says the provincial government has recruited more than 40 health-care professionals through its Come Home Year initiative over the last four months.

He also says the province recruited 25 new doctors between September and January.

Nine medical school students have signed one-year return-in-service agreements, said Osborne, and 14 medical residents have signed three-year return-in-service agreements through bursaries.

"I think our recruitment efforts over the past six months are bearing fruit," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador