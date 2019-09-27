Carbonear doctor found guilty of giving breast exam without consent

A family doctor in Carbonear has been found guilty of professional misconduct deserving sanction after a female patient filed a complaint that he gave her a breast exam without permission.

Dr. Aidan Drover's licence to practice medicine has been suspended for a month, he must have a chaperone when seeing female patients until he completes a course on appropriate patient interaction, he was given a reprimand, and he must pay a $15,000 fine to cover the costs of the tribunal.

Those sanctions were presented to the tribunal as a joint submission from Drover's lawyer and lawyers for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador, the regulatory body for doctors in the province, at his disciplinary hearing Friday afternoon in St. John's.

The tribunal had found him guilty of professional misconduct at an earlier hearing, and accepted the joint submission after a brief discussion Friday.

Female patient filed complaint

Drover's patient said the incident happened June 17, 2016, when she went to Drover for a Transport Canada marine medical — which does not require a breast exam.

However, in her complaint to the college, she said he gave her a breast examination without her consent. She was clothed at the time.

Drover's lawyer argued it was not for sexual gratification, but the tribunal found him guilty of misconduct.

Both Drover and his lawyer declined to comment following the tribunal's decision.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador