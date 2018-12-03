After 2 years on the picket line, lockout over at D-J Composites in Gander

After nearly two years of being locked out of their jobs, workers at D-J Composites in Gander have a new collective agreement, according to their union.

"After two years on a picket line, defending their rights, and fighting for a collective agreement, our members can hold their heads high," said Lana Payne, Unifor's Atlantic regional director, in a statement released Monday.

"The solidarity we saw from across Canada made all the difference in bringing this dispute to a conclusion."

Workers at the aerospace manufacturing plant voted to strike in December 2016, with union leaders saying workers had been without a collective agreement for 21 months, but the company locked them out first.

The situation picked up steam in September of this year, when union members from across the country converged in Gander to block access to the plant, saying it was an effort to turn up the pressure on both the company and the Newfoundland and Labrador government in the dispute.

Premier Dwight Ball agreed to meet with the union and in early October, the union announced it had received confirmation from Ball's office that the company had agreed to go to binding arbitration with Unifor.

Contract negotiations between D-J Composites and Unifor then resumed, with the union saying its goal was to have a deal hammered out by Christmas.

The new three-year agreement effectively ends one of the longest lockouts in Newfoundland and Labrador's history, said the statement.

Lana Payne is Unifor’s Atlantic regional director. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

According to Unifor, DJ Composites removed its "most egregious demands" through arbitration, including merit-based pay.

The company accepted some of the union's demands, including annual step increases for wages, Unifor said.

"The challenge now is to ensure a smooth return-to-work process," the statement read.

The union said it will continue to pressure DJ Composites and its potential customers to increase production at the plant.

