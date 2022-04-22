Greenhouse on a budget: Here are some DIY things to know

Josh Hutchings constructed his greenhouse from cinder blocks he found in his backyard, salvaged tree branches and old fence posts. (Submitted by Josh Hutchings)

In the temperate marine climate in much of Newfoundland and Labrador, greenhouses make sense.

You can get ahead of the late springs and extend the growing season into the winter or garden year-round. You can get fancy and grow lemon trees and avocados.

Pests and high winds and all the other things that can ravage an outdoor garden? A greenhouse offers you a controlled environment.

But they aren't accessible to every home gardener. Greenhouses can be pricey to construct and they can take up too much space in a smaller garden.

I talked to a few home gardeners about their greenhouse solutions.

"I don't want to seem dramatic, but I think gardening got me through last year," said Josh Hutchings, who used to work in the oil and gas industry. He wasn't sure whether surveying was the right fit, and then was laid off during the first wave of the pandemic.

"I enjoyed my time, but ultimately it's not the field for me. I was happy to be home and happy to reassess things."

Growing things is a family affair. Josh Hutchings and his daughter Sadie enjoyed building the greenhouse and starting seeds together. (Submitted by Josh Hutchings)

Getting laid off gave Hutchings time to take stock and change directions.

"My wife had been eyeballing a nursing program, and then I realized, 'I could do that too,'" he said. While waiting a few months for it to start, the couple worked together on some other projects.

"We spent that in-between time re-evaluating what's important to us, and we took up gardening," Hutchings said.

The family began clearing their land and quickly discovered that their backyard was full of rotting wood, steel beams and concrete.

"Our house sits on about 14 square metres of land, but we never really had the time or space to explore it. With our time off, we started clearing it," he said.

Out went everything, from alders to cinder blocks.

"We didn't know what we were doing, but clearing the property gave us a sense of purpose," he said.

After removing tree limbs from his property and helping his mother-in-law remove fence posts from her property, Hutchings got the idea that he'd like to build a greenhouse with the scraps.

"We used the cinder blocks to weight it down, I limbed the wood, and my father-in-law gave us the plastic sheeting. I think we bought the nails, screws, and black lining — all told, we spent about 40 bucks on this greenhouse."

Hutchings said that his DIY greenhouse took the pressure off gardening and gave him room to experiment. (Submitted by Josh Hutchings)

Hutchings' homemade greenhouse has made it through two separate fall hurricanes and a slew of winter windstorms, and he said most people can build something similar.

"You can make one for next to nothing, and it certainly doesn't require much skill. I can't recommend it enough. It's amazing to teach yourself to build something. Gardening also feels so good to me; I think it's helped me slow down and appreciate different things," he said.

"Already this year, we've got tomato seedlings started, chamomile, hostas, and my daughter has a tray of sunflowers, which I find amazing. I played video games when I was little, but here is this kid so excited to grow things."

Put those crates to use

But what about those people with tool illiteracy? Or with a smaller property?

Stephen Lee of Stephenville suggests that new builders should consider building a greenhouse out of an existing structure.

"Our greenhouse used to be a temporary garage. I bought plastic vapour [barrier], draped it over the frame and secured everything with some scrap wood. I didn't even have to build the door — the door is from a snowmobile crate," he said.

Lee occasionally works at a snowmobile dealership, and he says that ATVs and snowmobiles often arrive in large wooden crates that end up in landfills.

"At our dealership, we used to invite people to help themselves to the crates. I mean, they are essentially little prefab structures. You could probably transform a crate or two into a greenhouse in a day without any knowledge. I love the idea of people re-purposing these snowmobile crates."

These pre-made structures that can double as greenhouses don't take up much space or require any strenuous upkeep.

"I think these would be a creative option for folks who only have a little yard or driveway. They are inexpensive too. I just bought the plastic. Plus, you only need a little space to grow food, so something like this is a great starting point," he said.

Stephen Lee's greenhouse is built from a preexisting structure. The door is from a wooden snowmobile crate. (Submitted by Stephen Lee)