Diving beneath the surface in this week's photo gallery

A single raised antler is all that hints of the moose skeleton resting beneath the glassy surface of a pond near Port au Choix. (Submitted by Brendon Gould)

As the darkest months approach and the world prepares to weather the long cold, this week's photo gallery shows you never know what might be lurking just beneath it all.

Some truly incredible images take us all around the province, hopefully without leaving the snug warmth of our homes! Don't forget to check out how to submit your own photos down below.

A peaceful autumn scene at the lower end of Rattling Brook, Norris Arm South. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

Heather Goobie was "completely surprised and excited" to see this napping owl near Piper's Hole River in Swift Current. (Submitted by Heather Goobie)

A lone boat makes its way out of Fermeuse Harbour beneath (and sailing upon) an orange-purple sunrise. (Submitted by Linda Kenny)

Charlie and Micco enjoy a misty hike through the Tablelands. (Submitted by Wanda Porter)

The distinctive coastline of Bonavista swirls and strikes against ancient rock. (Submitted by Lez Snow)

Neville Webb came across this confused looking fellow at the MUN Botanical Garden. (Submitted by Neville Webb)



Finally, Paul West was up early enough to capture some morning mist rising off the pond at the cabin near Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Paul West)

