American woman dies off Bell Island, as lethal summer for divers continues

An American woman is dead after diving off the Newfoundland coast, the RCMP said Tuesday.

She's the third person to perish in the waters off Bell Island this summer. In late June, a 56-year-old American man lost his life while diving in the same region.

Just two weeks before that, a 60-year-old Ontario man was also found dead.

Police said in a statement that officers were dispatched at 11 a.m. on July 27 due to reports of a woman in distress near a yacht club in Conception Bay South, where she was taken after diving off Bell Island.

By the time police arrived, the woman, a 60-year-old from Maryland, was dead.

The area is popular with divers looking to explore shipwrecks and has been featured in diving magazines. It's also home to several adventure tourism companies that offer diving tours.

The RCMP says its investigation is continuing.

