Ontario man dies while diving near Bell Island

A 60-year-old man from Ontario has died after diving near Bell Island.

The RCMP say they received a call around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that said a man who had been diving off Bell Island was unaccounted for.

A Canadian Coast Guard rescue team found the man unresponsive in the water near Lance Cove.

He was brought to shore in St. Philip's, where emergency crews tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead.

The chief medical examiner's office is investigating.

