One person injured after report of disturbance in St. John's neighbourhood

Police are staying tight-lipped for now after responding to a disturbance in a downtown St. John's neighbourhood — that is now under investigation.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Major Crimes Unit responded to the area of Livingstone Street and Carter's Hill around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

One man was taken to hospital, but police could not confirm or elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

The RNC was on the scene Tuesday afternoon for several hours, and several houses in the neighbourhood were cordoned off with police tape.

Police are looking for CCTV footage from the area to help with the "active investigation."

A spokesperson said he could not provide any additional details about the incident at this time.