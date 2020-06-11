Distance education is not new; here's what it looked like in 1988
We dipped into our archives to show you how a math teacher in Corner Brook worked with a class in a small rural community.
Students across Newfoundland and Labrador have not been in classrooms for March, and there's no word yet on whether they'll return in September.
The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is looking at online learning models for the months ahead, should they be necessary.
But distance education is nothing new. Newfoundland and Labrador, already a pioneer in telemedicine, has been using some of the same technologies for decades.
We dipped into our archives for this story from September 1988, when Gerry Basha reported about Gander teacher George Wright, as he led a math class for students in St. Fintan's, in southwestern Newfoundland.
To watch the piece, click on the player above.
