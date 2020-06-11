Skip to Main Content
Distance education is not new; here's what it looked like in 1988
Nfld. & Labrador

Distance education is not new; here's what it looked like in 1988

We dipped into our archives to show you how a math teacher in Corner Brook worked with a class in a small rural community.

We dipped into our archives for this piece from 1988

CBC News
From our archives: a report on how a math teacher in Gander worked with students in a rural school. Gerry Basha reported for Here & Now on Sept. 23, 1988. 2:08

Students across Newfoundland and Labrador have not been in classrooms for March, and there's no word yet on whether they'll return in September. 

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is looking at online learning models for the months ahead, should they be necessary. 

But distance education is nothing new. Newfoundland and Labrador, already a pioneer in telemedicine, has been using some of the same technologies for decades. 

We dipped into our archives for this story from September 1988, when Gerry Basha reported about Gander teacher George Wright, as he led a math class for students in St. Fintan's, in southwestern Newfoundland. 

To watch the piece, click on the player above. 

