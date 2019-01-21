Obstruction of justice charges against RNC officer Joe Smyth could be dismissed today

Charges laid against Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth for his alleged mishandling of a traffic stop could be dismissed today.

The RNC officer was charged with obstruction of justice last July over how he handled a traffic stop in St. John's in May of 2017, during which he issued four tickets to a motorcyclist named Sayed Husaini. All four tickets were eventually dropped.

The Crown is arguing Smyth intended to issue a false ticket, and the act of knowingly issuing false tickets is an obstruction of justice. But Jerome Kennedy, Smyth's defence lawyer, said there was no evidence of malice and asked for a directed verdict — essentially, asking the judge to dismiss the charge.

Judge Mike Madden said he'd announce his decision Jan. 21, at 9 a.m.

Smyth was subject of judicial inquiry

Smyth was the subject of a judicial inquiry called over how he fatally shot injured worker Don Dunphy in 2015 in Mitchells Brook. The inquiry cleared him of wrongdoing.

The obstruction of justice charge was laid against him following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

One of the four tickets Smyth issued to Husaini was for running a red light, but footage from Husaini's GoPro showed the light was green. Husaini testified Smyth was "angry" and his gun was visible when he pulled Husaini over and issued the tickets. He told the court Smyth said someone on the motorcycle he was driving had tried to evade police a month earlier.

When Smyth was charged, RNC Chief Joe Boland announced he was suspended without pay until further notice.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador