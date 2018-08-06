Discovery Days numbered? St. John's council first to vote to change name

A motion to refer to Discovery Day as St. John's Day in all official city documents passed by a vote of 5-4 at St. John's City Council Monday.

Motion from Counc. Maggie Burton to refer to Discovery Day as St. John’s Day in all official documents passes. Province still has ultimate say in name of holiday. —@andrewsampson_

The motion was made by Councillor Maggie Burton, who has said that the use of the word "discovery" disregards the Indigenous people who predated European arrivals to Newfoundland.

"I'm really happy to see this happen," said Burton

"We all have a duty of getting our shared history right, and that starts with us."

Councillor Ian Froude and Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary both spoke in support of Burton's motion in council.

However, Mayor Danny Breen did not support the motion, saying that he did not disagree with the premise but thinks the call for a name change should come from community consultation and the province.

"This is obviously an issue that's of provincial responsibility and provincial jurisdiction," said Breen.

He said he also heard from residents who expressed concern over the name change happening without public consultation.

"The comments that mostly I heard is that the city doesn't have a role to play in it," said Breen.

Because the motion passed, Breen says he will follow through and write a letter to the province asking that it considers changing the name of the holiday.

The province still has the final say in the name of the holiday. The motion calls on the provincial government to change the name of the holiday.

Discovery Day is a designated government holiday in Newfoundland and Labrador and falls on the first Monday after June 24, to coincide with the arrival of explorer John Cabot on the island in 1497.

Premier Dwight Ball said in a statement last month that he was open to discussing a change in the name if they were approached by Indigenous organizations to do so.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador