Residents split on renaming Discovery Day, suggests new poll

People in Newfoundland and Labrador are split on whether Discovery Day should be renamed to honour Indigenous people in the province, according to a new poll.

Discovery Day lands on the first Monday after June 24. It coincides with the arrival of explorer John Cabot in 1497.

In a poll of 400 adults in the province — done by Corporate Research Associates (CRA) — 48 per cent of residents "completely or mostly support renaming Discovery Day to honour the Indigenous people of the province."

About 44 per cent of residents said they "completely or mostly oppose" changing the name to honour Indigenous people.

Another eight per cent of residents did not know, or did not have an opinion on the matter.

The CRA statement said support for changing the name was higher among younger residents.

Indigenous recognition

The name of the provincial government holiday has been the subject of debate in recent months, after a St. John's city councillor convinced council to change the name to St. John's Day in all official documents.

Coun. Maggie Burton has argued the word "discovery" disregards the Indigenous people who predated European arrivals to Newfoundland.

Burton's motion this summer also called on the provincial government to change the name of the holiday.

Maggie Burton, a St. John's city councillor, spearheaded the effort at City Hall to change the name of Discovery Day in official municipal documents. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

At the time, Premier Dwight Ball said he was open to discussing a name change if Indigenous organizations encouraged the government to do so.

The CRA poll was carried out by phone between Aug. 2 and Aug. 20. Results are considered accurate within 4.9 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.