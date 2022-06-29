Central Health trashes more than 71,000 pieces of unusable PPE

Hundreds of boxes of unusable personal protective equipment sit in a dumpster at a Central Health storage facility. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

More than 71,000 pieces of personal protective equipment have been put in the trash in Newfoundland and Labrador as the province's health authorities are no longer able to use them.

CBC News has learned Central Health discarded a total of 69,500 hospital gowns and 1,920 expired drapes, according to a statement from the health authority, which is responsible for the province's supply of protective equipment and leases a storage warehouse in Mount Pearl.

The pieces that were discarded were either expired, recalled or couldn't be used in the provincial health system, according to the statement. The health authority also says it has asked that no more shipments be sent to avoid a buildup of unneeded stock.

The federal government sent the equipment at no cost during the height of the pandemic, said Central Health's statement.

A Central Health spokesperson said the health authority plans to move into a long-term storage facility and decided to get rid of expired equipment to maximize space for equipment that can still be used and save money.

This isn't the first time personal protective equipment has been thrown out in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In May 2020, CBC News learned Eastern Health had closed a storage warehouse holding millions of pieces of protective equipment that was bought after the H1N1 pandemic of 2009. When the storage space was closed in 2016, much of the equipment ended up in the garbage.

Lack of equipment was a problem in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the province struggled to maintain an adequate supply for health-care workers.