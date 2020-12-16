N.L. disability advocate wins human rights award, warns of struggling organizations

This year's winner of the province's Human Rights Award has a grave message for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians: the challenges disability-related organizations are facing are massive, and there are stark forecasts of a growing need for their services and a desperate need for the province to increase funding.

Craig Reid accepted the 2020 award, handed out annually by the Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Commission, in a recent ceremony recognizing his years of advocacy work on behalf of people with disabilities and organizations that help make their lives easier.

"To be chosen as the recipient this year was a bit overwhelming for me, I got to say," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

In addition to his personal work, like leading a charge to get vertical signs erected for accessible parking spots so they can be identified when snow hides their blue-tinted asphalt, Reid is the chair of the Coalition of Persons with Disabilities NL, and a past head of the Universal Design Network.

While those organizations have funding challenges — with their office building recently sold, COPD-NL is hunting for an accessible space to rent — Reid said that's become the norm in his slice of the non-profit world, as the number of people with disabilities in the province grows.

"I can tell you honestly with the increase in demographics that we're seeing, the demands on these organizations are growing every year," he said.

"There's an inequity right now. Most of them are underfunded. Some can't get to the table even to get funding, some can't get enough to pay a light bill, some can't pay a staff, yet the demands grow."

Disability rates rising, core funding cuts

The latest data from Statistics Canada, from 2012, states 14 per cent of the province's population has a disability. More recent statistics, from 2017, aren't broken down by province, but peg Canada's overall disability rate at 22 per cent.

While the province's numbers are admittedly old, Reid said that general rise matches the reality he and other organizations are seeing. Empower, The Disability Resource Centre, estimates that by 2023, one in five people in the province will have a disability.

Those sobering statistics come amid a funding crunch.

"The crisis that we're seeing is unheard of," said Kimberly Yetman Dawson, the executive director of Empower, a provincewide organization that offers a variety of support, from career training to computer access to running an accessible thrift store.

Funding has to be allocated now to prevent crisis in the future. - Kimberley Yetman Dawson

Empower used to receive $235,000 in core funding from the provincial government. Six years ago, that was slashed by about 15 per cent, to a little more than $200,000, she said. That core funding is essential for the day-to-day: rent, utilities and the salaries of its 12 employees.

"It's difficult to make ends meet, and to keep good staff and to provide professional development opportunities, and just cost-of-living increases — we haven't been able to do that in six years as an organization," Yetman Dawson said.

Struggling for essential business overhead also affects services, she said, as she spends a large chunk of her time fundraising instead of working on policy or advocating for those in need.

Kimberly Yetman Dawson, executive director of Empower, The Disability Resource Centre, says the pandemic has exacerbated problems that will last long after the virus has receded. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Speaking up

While the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many issues for people with disabilities, plunging many further into precarious employment, societal isolation and poverty, both Yetman Dawson and Reid said organizations' funding shortfalls are long preceded the pandemic and will similarly outlast it.

"Funding has to be allocated now to prevent crisis in the future," said Yetman Dawson.

Statistics Canada's national statistics point to disability rates rising with age — seniors are almost twice as likely to have a disability as those below the age of 64 — and Newfoundland and Labrador's demographics are greying year by year.

Reid, true to his advocacy roots, met with Premier Andrew Furey in the early days of his administration, in an attempt to communicate the urgency of the core funding cash crunch. Reid also pressed for a provincial advocate for people with disabilities to be established, an item that made it into Furey's mandate letter for Children, Seniors and Social Development Minister Brian Warr, written in September.

"Am I optimistic that people are hearing us? Oh yeah, God, 100 per cent so. Government have their ears on; it's just that listening is one thing, implementing is another," said Reid.

Yetman Dawson said Reid's recent recognition is well deserved and helps put disability-related issues in the spotlight. As the new year approaches, Empower plans to step up its own advocacy work. In the past, Yetman Dawson said, her organization has tried to position itself, and the people it serves, from "a place of strength," working to equip them with autonomy and reliance.

"So we don't often bring exposure to people, and often you'll see people with disabilities not talking about struggling," she said.

But the struggle is real, sharp, and immediate, she said, with people now coming to Empower in crisis, and she's made a vow to be more vocal about vulnerability.

"I think we need to, as a member of the disability community, work well with other disability organizations to put this on the radar of government and in the year 2021. And that's basically what I'm making my mission."

Reid may now have an award to his name, but he doesn't plan to rest on his laurels.

"I do what I do because it needs to be done. I just keep my head down, and do it and get my satisfaction out of creating opportunities by working with people and educating and creating solutions. That's where the joy comes in."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador