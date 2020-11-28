These N.L. companies are working to become the province's first 'business for good'

Chris Johnson and Jennifer O'Keefe co-own Rough Waters Brewing Company in Deer Lake and have applied to become the first certified B Corporation in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Jennifer O'Keefe)

Two Newfoundland companies are working to become the first certified B Corporations in the province, a designation given to businesses for their environmental awareness and work to make a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

B Corporations, sometimes referred to as a "business for good," is a private certification awarded to for-profit businesses who meet social sustainability and environmental performance standards, while remaining transparent in their efforts.

There are over 3,000 companies listed as B Corporations across the world, including in nine Canadian provinces.

Chris Johnson and Jennifer O'Keefe, co-owners of Rough Waters Brewing Company in Deer Lake, applied for B Corporation status in June and expect to know the result by summer 2021.

O'Keefe says the importance of being held accountable as an environmentally friendly business was a key inspiration for applying.

"It's the whole people, planet, profit [idea]," O'Keefe said Saturday.

"Once we started this business, we knew that we wanted to have an additional purpose with it," she added. "It's nice to be able to put that out to your consumers so that they know that 'oh, they're really doing what they say they're doing.'"

Rough Waters 'Neighbeerly Brew' is launching in December and will support provincial charities. The label is made using environmentally-friendly paper, with trees being replanted after they are cut down. (Submitted by Jennifer O'Keefe)

Since opening in Deer Lake nearly a year ago, Johnson brews what the company calls "beer with purpose," using paper from replanted forests for their labels and sending by-products of brewing to a local farm in Cormack.

"We try to divert as much waste from the landfills as we can," he said.

"Our grain is used to feed cows, and hops and yeast can go toward compost for them."

This is really an opportunity where we can give back to women around the world. - Kim Hickman

Diosa Designs, a mother-daughter fashion company based in St. John's, is also applying for the certification.

The company recently started a crowdfunding campaign to launch a new backpack made from recycled materials, such as vegan leather and recycled water bottles.

"I wanted something that was functional, versatile," Diosa owner and co-founder Kim Hickman told The St. John's Morning Show Friday when talking about the backpack's creation.

"I just wanted something really sleek and cool to take everyday to work … whatever I needed. So it's a backpack that's more like a purse."

Hickman's daughter Katie Thompson, also co-founder of Diosa Designs, said making the bag out of recycled materials will allow the bags to break down more easily over time and potentially allow for sustainable materials to be reused.

Mother-daughter duo Kim Hickman and Katie Thompson created Diosa Designs in 2017, creating a sustainable backpack aimed at supporting women around the world. (Diosa Designs)

She said the company has put an emphasis on sustainability, trying to avoid overbuying and overproducing that could harm the environment.

"We want to be a sustainable company from start to finish," she said.

"We want to create a bag that is completely sustainable and that we're not putting more junk into the earth."

Outside of creating an environmentally friendly product, Hickman said the company is also using the backpack and other products aimed at women to kick start a plan to help support women across the world.

The Maya backpack was created using vegan leather and recycled water bottles, and was designed through consultation with over 100 women. (Diosa Designs)

The company has partnered with Cojolya, a non-profit centre teaching the art of weaving and empowering women in Guatemala, and hopes to sell products made by the women of the centre in the new year.

"The bags start off with helping women carry their everyday load. But then we realized this is really an opportunity where we can give back to women around the world," Hickman said.

"And it's not just women, that's the group that we want to support because we see the need especially in developing countries."

Diosa will take it's B Corporation assessment in January, and expects to hear back on a result shortly after.

Back in Deer Lake, Chris Johnson said it would mean a lot for Rough Waters to be named the first B Corporation in the province.

"I believe if we're going to have a platform where we can reach and impact people, we have a responsibility to use that for something good," he said. "Since we're located here in Deer Lake, we should try to build a stronger community and help where we can, and do what we can for that community."

"Specifically with the certification, I like that there's something we're held accountable to," Jennifer O'Keefe added.

"It's something that when customers see, whenever we do get there, they can know that we are a business for good…From my past doing social work and everything as well, I like that I'm able to do both of my loves at the same time."