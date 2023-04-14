In a little shed in a little town, Steve Moores is bringing little worlds to life.

"Just because it's small, that don't mean it's easy to do," said Moores. "I think it's harder to do something small."

Moores spends much of his free time designing and building dioramas. The shelves of his shed in Harbour Grace are packed with places you can recognize, shrunken to the size of a shoe box.

Scenes from movies and TV shows are a favourite subject, including Bilbo Baggins's hobbit-hole from Lord of The Rings, the electric chair from The Green Mile, and the drab Brooklyn apartment from The Honeymooners.

Moores is fond of handing his guests a magnifying glass so they can appreciate the tiny details in his dioramas. "Almost every time you look, you're liable to see something different."

But Moores doesn't just build dioramas: he sells them, too. What kind of person is in the market for a 1/1000th scale model of Alcatraz? Or a miniature Machu Picchu? Watch the video above to find out, and see Moore's dioramas up close.