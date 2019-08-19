Dillon Bourgeois — who stabbed a man 12 times — back behind bars after allegedly breaching parole

One of two men who served jail time for stabbing Jonathan Park a dozen times Corner Brook is accused of breaching his parole conditions and is now back behind bars.

The RCMP say Dillon Bourgeois was found and arrested on Aug. 14 — two weeks after a warrant had been issued for him. A police spokesperson said he consumed drugs, breaching his parole, and was then placed on house arrest. Police said an interview was scheduled with his parole officer, but "he fled and did not attend the interview," prompting the arrest warrant.

When police searched Bourgeois, they found a fixed-blade knife hidden in his waistband, according to a media release issued Monday by Bay St. George RCMP.

Bourgeois was sentenced to five years in November 2017, after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, while his co-accused, Paxton Sheahan, was sentenced to three years for the same charge. The men stabbed Jonathan Park 12 times behind a Coleman's grocery store in Corner Brook in October 2015.

Park had 12 stab wounds and needed 52 staples and four stitches because of the attack. The judge who presided over the case said the Bourgeois and Sheahan lacked remorse for the attack.

At the time of their sentencing in November 2017, the judge said both men would get 1½ days' credit for each day they served behind bars. That meant Bourgeois would serve a little less than two years and Sheahan would serve about one year and four months in jail.

Police told CBC he was released from jail with conditions on June 27.

Bourgeois has now been charged with possession of a concealed weapon and will be back in court at a later time.

He is back in jail after his parole was revoked, and will serve his 16 months.