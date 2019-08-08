Dildo's latest mayoral hopeful is … Jimmy Kimmel?
American comedian and late night host enamoured with small N.L. town, even though he's never been there
It's a scenic, seaside town on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, with plenty of local tourism companies, a new brewery — and now, American late-night talk show celebrity Jimmy Kimmel wants to be the mayor of it.
The town, of course, is Dildo.
"Last week I was alerted to the existence of a place, maybe a magical place. It's a small town called Dildo — D-I-L-D-O. It's a real place in Newfoundland, Canada," Kimmel told his studio audience on his show Wednesday night.
With what is likely one of the most commonly stolen town signs in the province, if not Canada, Dildo is historically a fishing village, with a now-booming tourism industry, but the origins of the town's name, dating back to the 1700s, are not known for certain.
What is known is, come from aways (people not from Newfoundland and Labrador) find the town's name hilarious, and Jimmy Kimmel Live is having a time with it.
For his California-based show Wednesday night, Kimmel dialed in a crew of "Dildoians" — people who live in Dildo — to talk about their town origins, as well as to announce he wanted to be the town's new mayor.
Coun. Andrew Pretty said Kimmel's chances are "slim to none" because he'd have to come and get screeched in first.
Kimmel was perplexed, to say the least, saying, "I didn't understand any of that.
"I'm gonna need to learn to speak Dildo before that."
In the show, Kimmel's crew erected a sign declaring Hollywood and Dildo "sister cities."
Pretty said the town is totally on board, even though Dildo already has a sister city.
