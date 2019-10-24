'My people!' N.L. family in Dildo shirts meet Jimmy Kimmel
They were in NYC for a live morning talk show taping when it happened
A Newfoundland family made sure to pack the essentials for a vacation in New York City: a provincial flag and their Dildo Brewing shirts, which led to them getting to meet Jimmy Kimmel.
Kimmel is the honorary mayor of Dildo — the culmination of a summer-long obsession with the town which saw his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez visit for live segments on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Roxanne Harnum, along with her husband and her daughter, are in NYC for a vacation, and decided to stand in line for a chance at tickets to morning TV talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this week.
They didn't know until the day before that one of the people on the show that morning would be Kimmel.
I think this might have been the best selfie my husband has taken.- Roxanne Harnum
While standing outside during the show, Harnum said their Dildo Brewing Company shirts were getting attention.
"Some of the crew came over and of course they noticed the shirts and said, 'we were some of the crew that was filming out there when Guillermo was out there,'" she said.
They all started chatting about how much they loved visiting and filming in Dildo and the surrounding area, and how beautiful it was, Harnum said.
Harnum said the crew wanted to get photos of them in their shirts, in case the family didn't get to actually meet Kimmel, which at that point didn't seem likely.
Toward the end of the four hours they spent outside for the show, the crew told the Harnums that Kimmel, along with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, were coming outside for a very brief segment.
Harnum's husband Trevor got a video of the talk show hosts, which itself would have been enough, Harnum said.
"Our little girl was so excited, and toward the end when they were finished they were kind of rushing everybody inward toward the studio and my husband kind of called out and said, 'Hey, Jimmy!' and he said to look at our shirts," Harnum said.
Kimmel's reaction was to shout "my people!"
"We could see the expression on his face, he was smiling from ear to ear," Harnum said.
With the TV production crew trying to rush all of the hosts back into studio, the Harnums had just a second to snap a selfie with the mayor of Dildo.
"I think this might have been the best selfie my husband has taken," Harnum said with a laugh.
"We're very lucky to get to see him, get a picture with him. Our little one was so excited."
The Harnums live and work in Mount Pearl, so they didn't get out to Dildo when the Jimmy Kimmel Live crew was in town, but their friends and family were all there.
Still, the Harnums are some of the small number of people from Dildo who have actually met their honorary mayor in person.
"It was just completely random," Harnum said.
"We thought we'd go to the show, give our little one just the experience of seeing the taping of a show in New York and we didn't dream Jimmy would be there until we checked the day before. It was fantastic."
The family is still in NYC, touring around, and said they make a point to wear their Newfoundland and Labrador gear when they're out.
It's a great conversation starter, Harnum said, and a chance for them to be almost ambassadors for the province.
"We decided to take some shirts … to kind of represent Newfoundland while we were in New York, take a few pictures, show our family and friends."
The family is hoping to get into a showing of Broadway musical Come From Away, too, and Harnum said they'll be sure to wear the shirts, and bring their Newfoundland and Labrador flag with them if they do.
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
