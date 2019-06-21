Board director not convinced of $299K repair bill for Port au Port school
French school board holding public meeting Monday to consult with community
The most recent engineering report on the structure of the francophone school in Cape St. George suggests a specific plan, and cost, for how the building can be repaired, but the French school board is concerned about the extent and price tag of those repairs.
Worries over the structural integrity of L'École Notre-Dame-du-Cap prompted the school's closure in the winter, while the 37 kindergarten to Grade 8 students and 11 staff members moved to the English school across the street.
A May 31 report from Anderson Engineering Consultants Ltd., handed to the French school board this week, recommends the 43-year-old building be fixed up, at an estimated cost of $299,000. That's despite concerns over cracked walls and broken floor tiles.
"It is AECL's opinion that the primary structural rigid frames for the building have not been affected by the settling of the slab-on-ground and that the pier footings for the rigid frame are likely not being affected by the settling soils," the report states.
Another report, prepared just two months prior, by Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, had a more urgent tone.
That March 15 report stated that "the safety of the occupants is currently being seriously jeopardized through continued use of the building." It also sounded alarm bells about the state of the building's structural integrity and warned of potential for collapse.
That report also suggested that once people were cleared out of the building and no longer using it, "steps be taken to determine the full extent and ramifications of the issues presented."
The Department of Transportation and Works commissioned both reports, as well as a 2013 investigation by another company, Atlantic Engineering Consultants, which was more aligned with AECL's May report on the building's structural integrity.
"This is not considered by AECL to be a structural deficiency."
AECL's 26 recommendations for repairing the building would cost more than $250,000. That's on top of renovations of the crumbling gymnasium just completed this year, estimated to cost roughly $500,000.
Surprised by latest report
However, the province's French school board is worried the repairs will come with a higher cost.
David Vigneault, the director of the school, said he was surprised at the results of this second study, but he's waiting for the public consultation next week.
However, he said, the construction of a new school is a "clear desire from the community." The report's conclusion generated a lot of questions, and he thinks the community is eager to hear the answers.
''Nobody thought they would consider the option of renovating, considering the state of the building when we got out of it and considering the history of the building," said Vigneault.
"It's been 40 years that we've been there and … 40 years ago, it was supposed to be a temporary building. There wasn't supposed to be a second floor."
Despite a lack of space and other conditions that Vigneault said are far from ideal, he's satisfied with how the last months of the school year went in the basement of the English school.
"The important part for us was that the students didn't notice anything, and we managed to do that."
Meanwhile, the director of the school board said they won't decide anything without first discussing it with the community members.
"It's not that we doubt the report or the engineers, it's just that it seems like the money that it takes or the budget that is allocated to do the work doesn't seem very high," said Kim Christianson, director of education with the French school board.
"Maybe it's just a perception."
Christianson said the board had already allocated funds to do necessary upgrades to the building prior to the closure, so there is money in reserve already, but the worry is that it will not be enough.
To address concerns the community has, the school board is holding a public consultation meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss the situation.
With files from Marie Isabelle Rochon
