Diesel, stove oil prices jump more than 30 cents each in Western Labrador, Churchill Falls

Customers in parts of Labrador will see a large jump in the prices for diesel and stove oil Tuesday morning. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

A curious change has skyrocketed the price of diesel and stove oil by more than 30 cents per litre each Tuesday morning, but only in two regions of Labrador.

The change in prices only applies in western Labrador and Churchill Falls, according to the Public Utilities Board. The price of diesel is up just under 39 cents per litre Tuesday morning. This puts the new price of a litre of diesel at more than $3 per litre — $3.076 per litre in western Labrador, and $3.101 in Churchill Falls.

The price of stove oil has also jumped by 33.8 cents per litre in the regions. That puts prices at just more than $2.36 per litre in western Labrador and $2.381 per litre in Churchill Falls.

The drastic jump is due to a significant increase in the benchmark price for Ultra Low Sulphur Kerosene, according to a news release, which the PUB uses to calculate prices for the two fuels in Labrador. The "extraordinary" movement in the price of the benchmark fuel warranted a change in price.

No other changes were made for fuels in other regions of the province, while price adjustments will remain suspended in other Labrador pricing zones thanks to a seasonal price freeze.

The next adjustment on other fuels including gasoline is scheduled for Thursday, but a change could come before that due to fluctuations in global markets.