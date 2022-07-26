Diesel drops by 8.2 cents in unscheduled price adjustment

The price of diesel dropped by 8.2 cents per litre Wednesday after an unplanned change in fuel prices by the province’s Public Utilities Board. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

The price of diesel dropped by 8.2 cents per litre Wednesday after an unplanned change in some fuel prices by the province's Public Utilities Board.

The cost of furnace oil also dropped by 6.57 cents and the price of stove oil by 6.56 cents per litre. Gas prices remain unchanged.

In a press release, the PUB said it adjusted maximum gas prices outside its regular pricing schedule due to recent commodity market developments.

The price of diesel currently sits at $2.63 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.71 on Fogo island and $2.73 in Churchill Falls.

The cost of furnace oil dropped to $1.47 per litre on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, $1.50 on the northwest Avalon and $1.52 in the Avalon Peninsula south area. It currently sits at $1.64 in the Grey River and Francois area and at $1.65 in Rencontre East, Gaultois and McCallum.

Stove oil dropped to $1.50 on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, the Avalon northwest is at $1.53 and the Avalon Peninsula south is at $1.54. It currently sits at $1.67 in the Rencontre East area and at $2.02 in Labrador from the Labrador Straits to Red Bay.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador