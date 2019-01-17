Most fuel prices up, with diesel again making the biggest leap

For the second week in a row, diesel has jumped at least five cents a litre in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Labrador saw an even bigger increase in diesel costs Thursday, with prices there rising 5.8 cents per litre.

This week, gas is up, too, but by 0.8 cents a litre, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price setting.

A litre of self-service on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.12. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a price of $1.29.

Furnace oil is up by almost four cents a litre, while stove oil costs increased by three pennies a litre.

Propane is the only fuel to see a drop in price this week, dipping two cents a litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.