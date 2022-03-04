Diesel, home heating fuel up across N.L. Wednesday

The price of diesel fuel rose by six cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The price of diesel fuel and home heating oil is up across Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday morning, ahead of an expected shift in the price of gasoline on Thursday.

The Public Utilities Board interrupted its weekly price-setting schedule to changes prices a day early because of what it calls a 'significant upward shift' in the benchmark prices used to set maximum prices. A release from the board says the increase is considered 'extraordinary' and warranted the early adjustment.

The price of diesel is up 6 cents per litre in the province, according to the news release. Furnace oil also rose 6.33 cents per litre, while stove oil increased by 5.53 cents per litre. The price of gasoline and propane saw no change on Wednesday, but the PUB says the next update on fuel prices is scheduled for Thursday.

The prices last changed last Saturday, when the board once again interrupted its regular schedule.