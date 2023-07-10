Ship fumes are wafting into the St. John's Battery, and this resident wants to clear the air

Rona Rangsch is a German artist and PhD student who loves living in the Battery, a patchwork of colourful houses hanging onto a cliffside in downtown St. John's.

She's smitten by the ocean view — but isn't as enthralled by the fumes wafting in from the harbour, which she defines as "potent."

"It is the exhaust fumes from the big supply ships that we smell. Sometimes more, sometimes less," Rangsch told CBC News on Monday.

"With the high winds here … we can also see fumes often coming out of the ships, and we are just concerned because sometimes we cannot even open the windows," she said.

"It feels like we are in the midst of a huge traffic jam or something. And we are inhaling these exhausts."

Sometimes, she adds, it smells as if there's a group of trucks running their engines outside her door — and she's been left wondering what can be done about it.

"I'm not an expert," Rangsch said. "I am really just wondering if there could be improvement for a port that is located within a residential area, as the port of St. John's is."

Shore power a fix?

Rangsch does see one solution, however.

She says she recently learned about land-based electricity, known as "shore power," when the St. John's Port Authority built two new electrical connections at Pier 17, located right below the Battery.

Rangsch wonders whether more land-based connections could cut down on the number of ships burning fuel for power when docked.

"The neighbours that we so talk to — they see this too, and they smell this too," she said.

The Battery in St. John's is a historic residential neighbourhood that overlooks the working harbour. (Submitted by Dale Brow)

The St. John's Port Authority turned down a request for an interview about the concerns raised by Rangsch.

A spokesperson for the port authority said that while it encourages the use of shore power, it isn't a requirement, and would not provide data about the number of vessels currently using electric shore power in St. John's.

"Vessels have varying power needs, requirements and connection capabilities," the port authority said.

"Some vessels need connection to power by hard wiring, which can be inefficient if they are shifting to multiple berths.

"Depending on the vessel's activity, utilizing shore power isn't possible due to the large power demands associated with crane lifts."

Coast guard vessel worst offender, resident says

Rangsch said in her experience, the CCGS Terry Fox, a heavy icebreaker operated by the Canadian Coast Guard, expels the most potent fumes in the harbour.

"That's really odd, because the coast guard has a mandate to protect our environment," she said.

The Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement that while the Terry Fox does emit diesel fumes when it's in operation, the "high-quality" fuel is in compliance with regulated standards.

The CCGS Terry Fox is a heavy icebreaker that belongs to the Canadian Coast Guard. Rangsch says that fumes from the vessel often make their way into her community. (Submitted by Rona Rangsch)

"Our fleet of vessels connect to shore-based power when available and accessible. In the absence of shore-based power, ship service generators are used," the statement reads.

The coast guard also said that it's pursuing "tangible greening initiatives," including low-emission fuels and hydrogen power.

The Terry Fox will undergo a vessel life extension project this year, amounting to $135.56 million. The project will include new and efficient engines, the coast guard said.

