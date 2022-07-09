Diesel climbs 9.8 cents a litre in N.L. as fuel prices change for a 3rd straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board has changed fuel prices for the third day in a row.

The PUB's unscheduled price adjustment has raised the price of diesel by 9.8 cents a litre.

A litre of diesel now costs $2.113 on the Avalon Peninsula, just under $2.138 in central Newfoundland and $2.12 in Corner Brook and around $2.17 in central and western Labrador.

Furnace oil has climbed by 8.47 cents a litre, while stove oil is up 8.47 cents a litre on the island and 9.94 cents in western Labrador and Churchill Falls.

The price of gasoline is unchanged after falling nearly 20 cents over the past two days. Propane is also unchanged.

