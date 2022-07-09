Diesel climbs 9.8 cents a litre in N.L. as fuel prices change for a 3rd straight day
Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board has changed fuel prices for the third day in a row, raising diesel and stove and furnace oils.
Furnace, stove oils also up Saturday
Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board has changed fuel prices for the third day in a row.
The PUB's unscheduled price adjustment has raised the price of diesel by 9.8 cents a litre.
A litre of diesel now costs $2.113 on the Avalon Peninsula, just under $2.138 in central Newfoundland and $2.12 in Corner Brook and around $2.17 in central and western Labrador.
Furnace oil has climbed by 8.47 cents a litre, while stove oil is up 8.47 cents a litre on the island and 9.94 cents in western Labrador and Churchill Falls.
The price of gasoline is unchanged after falling nearly 20 cents over the past two days. Propane is also unchanged.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?