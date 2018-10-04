Newfoundland English got you drove? New dictionary could be best kind

Know what an "alder grabber" is? How about "couldn's"?

They're in a new dictionary defining the unique words and phrases sprinkled through the languages and dialects spoken by people in Newfoundland and Labrador.

I wanted to make something that was a little more accessible in terms of size and price. - Garry Cranford

Garry Cranford, editor of the Flanker Dictionary of Newfoundland English, told CBC's St. John's Morning Show that he wanted to produce something to complement the well-known yellow-covered edition worked on by Memorial University researchers and published by Toronto University Press in 1982.

"That is the definitive, academic edition," said. "I wanted to make something that was a little more accessible in terms of size and price. It's not intended to replace that tremendous academic work, which started things."

Language is always evolving, he noted.

"I think within a very few short years of the original edition, they had to add a supplement to come out with a second edition. They'd discovered a lot of new writing with words that they'd missed, or that had been created in a very short four or five years."

Straightforward and easy to read

Cranford's version skips the pronunciation and roots of the defined words.

"This is straightforward, a lot of fun," he said. "It's not hard to get through, and easy to read."

Not sure you'll be able to finish this meal? Then you'll have some couldn's to put away in the fridge. (Associated Press)

He's also included some Indigenous words.

"I've published a lot of English language writers over the words, and they have incorporated Indigenous words into their English language text," he said, pointing to words like "qamutik."

"We don't realize how we're incorporating a lot of these Indigenous words," he said.

A meal you couldn't finish

As for "alder grabber" and "couldn's"?

"Alder grabber" is a logger who "doesn't really want to be there" and stays as close to shore as possible, said Cranford. And "couldn's" refers to leftovers. "You couldn't finish it all, so you'd have it later, so these would be couldn's, a meal you couldn't finish."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

