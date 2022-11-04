Unable to sell their home, Catalina couple takes Crown Lands fight to court

A Catalina couple is taking their battle with the provincial Crown Lands division to Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

Randy and Pauline Diamond's home, where they raised their kids and lived for nearly 40 years, sits on what the province considers Crown land.

The Diamonds say they didn't know that until they decided to sell their home three years ago, when the provincial Crown Lands division blocked the sale. The transaction has been stuck in limbo ever since.

"It's stressful in every way you can mention. It's time for this to be over, right? One way or the other," Randy said in an interview with CBC News.

The couple has receipts from their purchase of the land, they've had the land surveyed, and they paid property taxes for years — but that isn't enough proof for the government that the Diamonds own the land.

"I don't understand it," Randy said. "It's not right. It's crazy."

Meanwhile, Pauline is four years into a battle with cancer — part of the reason why the couple decided to sell their Catalina home and move into an accessible apartment. She's had chemotherapy treatment this year — and Randy said the stress from their fight over the house isn't helping.

"Everything is starting to go downhill," he said.

Trial begins Oct. 6

According to the provincial Lands Act, the Diamonds need to prove the property was occupied for the 20 years prior to 1976. The Diamonds say when they came into possession of the land in 1983, they had no idea the provincial government still considered it Crown land.

Greg French, the Diamonds' lawyer, says the Diamonds can prove that the land was occupied for the 20 years before 1976, but so far, the provincial government has not changed its position.

French said on Friday, he'll start preparing for the Diamonds' two-day trial, set to begin Oct. 6. The Diamonds will need to prove they've dispossessed the Crown of the land.

"Every day that brings us closer to it, you know, it becomes inevitable that ... legal work and legal costs have to be incurred to prepare for a trial. And in my view it's a trial that shouldn't need to happen," he said.

Greg French, a real estate lawyer, says he's working on 14 cases with similarities to the Diamonds' situation. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

According to French, the Diamonds are far from the only people in rural Newfoundland and Labrador having land disputes with the provincial government.

"I myself can count 14 people who have the same problem as the Diamonds who are on my desk right now," he said.

Changes coming?

Former Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Minister Derrick Bragg has acknowledged problems with the legislation governing Crown Lands, though he wouldn't comment specifically on the Diamonds' case. Earlier this year, the provincial government announced consultations regarding potential amendments to that legislation.

French said he wants an update on the potential changes.

"We haven't heard whether they've been accepted or rejected, or if the government is going in a completely different direction with it," he said.

Listen: Catalina couple taking their battle with Crown Lands to N.L. Supreme Court: St John's Morning Show 4:40 A Catalina couple caught in a battle with the provincial Crown Lands division have a court date A family in Catalina has been trying to sell their land for years, but according to the government, it was never theirs. Later this fall, they're going to court to sort it out. Morning Show reporter Darrell Roberts joined us in studio to break the situation down for us.

In May, P.C. MHA Pleamon Forsey, Opposition critic on matters related to Crown lands, moved a private members resolution in the House of Assembly, asking the provincial government to create amendments which would resolve "existing claims for people seeking title to the land they have occupied in good faith for generations."

Though Liberal MHAs agreed that there were problems with the Lands Act, the resolution was shot down.

On Monday, Forsey said he's hoping the provincial government will introduce amendments for debate this fall.

"The Diamonds' case is a perfect example of what's happening here with this situation," he said. "They're simply trying to sell their home, but now they find themselves with high costs and lengthy waits because government refuses to acknowledge that they own their claim and own their home."

CBC News has asked Elvis Loveless, the minister now responsible for Crown Lands, for an interview about proposed changes to the legislation.