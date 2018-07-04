Warm water, low levels prompt DFO to restrict salmon fishing in central Newfoundland

High water temperatures and declining levels in several central Newfoundland rivers have prompted the federal fisheries regulator to impose restrictions on salmon harvesting in the region.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced Wednesday that the Exploits, Leamington and Western Arm rivers, as well as Peter's River and Charles Brook in the Bay of Exploits, will be closed to salmon anglers outside the morning hours.

Salmon may still be harvested beginning from one hour before sunrise to 10 a.m. until conditions improve, the DFO said in a press release.

Dozens of rivers were closed across the province last year due to high water temperatures.

Newfoundland has been hit by higher than normal temperatures this summer, with one Environment Canada meteorologist telling CBC News last week that the mercury was rising nearly two degrees above usual, on average, so far this season

Much of the island has also seen a decrease in precipitation, which has fuelled several significant forest fires in eastern Newfoundland this month.

