DFO says 32 violations during this year's recreational food fishery

Catching too many fish was the most common violation discovered by officers during this year's recreational food fishery.

Of the 2,400 participants who were inspected by federal fisheries officers, 32 violations were recorded on patrols conducted by land, sea, and sky - down slightly from previous years.

Those break down to six written warnings and 26 charges.

4/4 The majority of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLRecFish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLRecFish</a> violations were for exceeding the daily bag limit. There were also instances of highgrading, or throwing back a fish in hopes of catching a better one. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DFONL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DFONL</a> <a href="https://t.co/GQKV43uX5H">pic.twitter.com/GQKV43uX5H</a> —@DFO_NL

Most of those offenders were caught exceeding the daily bag limit of five groundfish a day, with a maximum boat limit of 15.

The Department of Fisheries and Ocean said there were several other instances of people throwing a fish back into the water in the hopes of catching a better one, which is known as highgrading.

The 2018 season was 39 days long, with weekends and a one-week stretch in September. In 2017, the season was 46 days long.

DFO says it hasn't yet decided the schedule for next year's recreational food fishery.

With files from Jeremy Eaton