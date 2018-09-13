Detours and construction create major traffic delays in Corner Brook

A large section of Main Street in Corner Brook is closed to the public as crews rush to complete a new bridge before the winter.

The street closure causes major detours and traffic jams in the west coast city especially during busy hours like the morning commute and lunch hour.

Cars and trucks pile up at the Lewin Parkway and Mill Road intersection in Corner Brook while Main Street is closed for construction. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"If people are not use to delays like that they will feel the detours. Even if it is five or 10 minutes, the delays will be noticeable to folks," said Darren Charters, director of community, engineering, development and planning with the city.

City council decided to replaced the 1957 bridge and chose on an accelerated bridge construction.

6 week detour

"It greatly reduces the construction time to 7 weeks compared to 14 weeks. What you are seeing today is the bridge being built in one section and it will be jacked over into the new position," said Charters.

The old bridge is now gone and the new bridge is almost complete on Main Street in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Crews tore down the old bridge last week and hope to the new bridge in place and Main Street open to traffic by the middle of October.

The city of Corner Brook designed a new traffic route to fit the needs of commuters who were stuck in long lines of traffic.

Change the traffic lights

Charters says early problems are fixed and traffic is now moving at a more relative pace.

"We had a consultant come in and knock a link out of the system and see what the impacts were in a computer model," said Charters.

"It tells us where the traffic is going to go and adjust the traffic signal timing. There is a saturation point where the traffic signals just can't handle all the traffic, the timing is in place to handle as much of the traffic as we can."

The intersection of Mill Road and Lewin Parkway now has two turning lanes to help with traffic congestion.

Be safe

Even with the adjustments to traffic lights and certain intersections, drivers can still expect an extra 10-15 minutes commute to get around the city.

Traffic gets backed up in Corner Brook during peak busy times like lunch hour. (Colleen Connors/cbc)

" Be safe out there. Don't block intersections," said Charters.

"We have had a couple reports of people blocking while trying to get through. We would like to see people not to do that because it holds up a lot of other people. Be careful using the detours, follow the signs. Leave a little earlier or later, work it out so there is a bit of flex time there."

Charters says he is also a driver in the traffic jams and encourages other drivers to take their time through detours and residential areas.

