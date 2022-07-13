Elections N.L. independent review to be helmed by retired chief justice
Chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk was suspended from his position on June 28
The former chief justice of Newfoundland and Labrador has been appointed to do an independent review of the findings and report of the citizen's representative into allegations involving Elections N.L.
Chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk was suspended from his position on June 28, following allegations of harassment and a toxic workplace at Elections N.L. that were detailed in the report.
The report was completed in March, but its existence was not confirmed until June. Its findings have not yet been made public.
The House of Assembly management commission announced Wednesday that Derek Green, a former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, undertake the independent review. The review will consist of "an analysis of the report based on the evidence and findings contained in it."
The review will not be a re-investigation into the matter. Green can determine, for instance, if a further investigation is needed, or if Chaulk should permanently be removed from his post.
Green's report is due to the management commission on Sept. 15. The House of Assembly is scheduled to re-open Oct. 3.
