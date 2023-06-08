From Egypt to Marystown: Married dentists detail building their dreams together

A love of dentistry is at the centre of this love story, which propelled a couple in their 30s from Egpyt to pursue adventure and a bigger dream in Canada — one that saw them ultimately lay down roots in Marystown, Newfoundland.

Mohamed Gaber Esmail and Esraa Khaled were born in the city of Alexandria, on the Mediterranean Sea in Egypt. They met at the faculty of dentistry at Alexandria University. They were engaged one year later, got married after graduation, and had their first child.

"We have done everything together. We have built our dreams and implemented them together," said Khaled.

But before they made the move, life was good and the couple were thriving. They were among the founders of the Egyptian Dental Implant Society, and Khaled was even the organization's vice-president. Esmail had his own clinic in the city where they were both born and worked in a large hospital two days a week in Cairo.

So why emigrate to Canada? Neither of their families could make sense of it.

"I used to work long hours, yes, good income, but I was looking for a different life and a better future for my daughters, so I chose the adventure of coming to Canada," said Esmail.

"Every step in this decision was a challenge. Whenever we pass a challenge, we move on to the next difficult challenge."

Esmail and his children visit the pyramids in Giza, Egypt. (Submitted by Mohamed Gaber Esmail)

And there were definitely challenges, including immigrating through the Express Entry Program and getting the scores needed for the English language courses, which took multiple tries.

But they leaned on each other for support during what would be busy years ahead as they worked to pass Canadian dentistry exams.

Studying, jobs and a new country

The couple came to Canada with their two children, Hala and Layan, in March 2018.

They settled for the first two years in Mississauga, Ont.

"I had friends here and I knew very well the challenges of the first years of immigration, the most important of which is the dental equation, and I registered in the equation from my first day in Canada," said Esmail.

He was studying up to 17 hours a day, while juggling several jobs, including driving for Uber, working in a restaurant and moving furniture.

"It was a difficult period for us as a family. We had to work to achieve our dream and also bear the expenses of life, and it required us to sell most of my property in Egypt." That equated to about $90,000, according to Khaled.

Esmail and Khaled hold their children Hala and Layan in Egypt. (Submitted by Mohamed Gaber Esmail)

Khaled also worked a few jobs, including at Shoppers Drug Mart. She studied for a diploma to be a dental assistant and then worked for a couple of months as an assistant to a doctor

She then taught at Oxford College of Arts, Business and Technology in Scarborough.

Esmail passed the first dental equivalency exam in February 2019, then the second exam a few months later. The third and final one was set for 2020 but it was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He passed and was officially licensed to be a dentist in Canada in July 2022.

The job hunt begins — and ends in Newfoundland

Esmail started applying for jobs all over Canada. One month later, the family was on its way to a place with a population of just over 5,000.

"I have a friend who lives in Newfoundland and I knew that there was an opportunity for me and I applied for it. I believe that if you want something different, you have to be different, so I left Toronto and came to Marystown," he said.

"To be honest, it's one of the best transfers in my life and I don't regret it, because I have more time to enjoy myself with my family, enjoy nature and learn the culture of Canadians here."

Esmail says he cherishes his family's decision to move to Marystown. (Submitted by Mohamed Gaber Esmail)

While Mississauga was a great place for his family to start, he said, it wasn't where they wanted to stay, despite its high number of immigrants.

"I am happy that my children are growing up in a quiet city and enjoying nature," said Esmail. "We have chosen a different enjoyment, free from the pressures and life of bustling cities," Esmail said.

Now it's Khaled who has her sights set on getting her dentistry licence, even though that means studying 12 hours a day, and with a third child who is 18 months old.

"I am grateful for us being a team and having each other. Our decisions and choices, some described as crazy, too risky, and full of challenges. Yet, we believe that every diligence has its fruits, and we have begun to reap the rewards of our toil and we are thankful for it," said Khaled.

