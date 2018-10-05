A family in Western Newfoundland is making a complaint to the Newfoundland and Labrador Dental Association after a dentist allegedly mistreated a 10-year-old boy with autism.

Nancy Crocker's grandson, Jacob, saw the dentist in Deer Lake earlier this week, along with the boy's 12-year-old sister.

She said Dr. Peter Bass cursed at her grandson, told him he lacked manners and told him to get out.

"All I could think was, 'Let's go. I've got to get these kids out of here,'" Crocker told CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

"It was very rude. Very ignorant. It was hurtful."

Dentist knew boy has autism

The family's special needs worker, Amanda Gallant, also went along on the children's visit to the dentist, and she corroborated the grandmother's account of what happened.

Gallant has been working with Jacob Crocker off and on since he was three years old, doing applied behavioural analysis, a type of therapy designed for people on the autism spectrum.

I said to the dentist, 'You know he has autism.' - Amanda Gallant

"Jacob was getting a little bit fidgety. He had put his hand up, I guess just in curiosity of what the dentist was doing. And the dentist had told him to put his hand down and that he had no manners," said Gallant.

At one point the dentist pointed his finger at Jacob's chest and said, "Jesus," Gallant said.

She said she felt baffled and shocked, and she voiced her concerns. "I said to the dentist, 'You know he has autism. He doesn't understand.'"

Dentist visits can be especially stressful for children with autism, says Scott Crocker, chief executive officer of the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Daniel Frank/Pexels)

The boy's grandmother said she also would have spoken up but she didn't want to further upset her two grandchildren, both of whom had visited the same dentist before.

"Never mind the fact that they are autistic. If they were normal kids, do you treat a 10-year-old and 12-year-old, do you treat kids like that? No. That was very upsetting," said Crocker.

Crocker has contacted the province's dental association and plans to file a written complaint.

Claims it was a joke

CBC contacted Bass, who declined to do a taped interview.

He confirmed that the children were at his office, and he told CBC that he was joking with the boy and "just pulling his leg."

Just pulling his leg. - Peter Bass

Bass said the family "mistook what I was saying" and "took it wrongly."

But he said, if the family thinks he's done anything wrong, he will call and apologize.

Dentist's visits stressful for kids with autism

Scott Crocker, chief executive officer of the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, wouldn't comment on any specific incident but said it's becoming rarer to hear about incidents like the one described.

Crocker, no relation to Nancy and Jacob, says the number of such reports received by the Autism Society has diminished over the years.

A trip to the dentist can be stressful for anyone, he said, but that is especially the case for a child with autism because the lights, sounds and sensations in a dentist's office can all be a source of stress.

He recommends that parents do their part by ensuring any health-care professional is aware of their child's needs and stressors.

"The most important thing is they need to know that the child has autism, particularly if it's a child who does have anxiety levels and high stress levels," said Crocker.

Scott Crocker says incidents like the one described by Jacob's grandmother are becoming increasingly rare. (CBC News)

As for the dentist or other health professionals, Crocker said they need to be careful about what they're saying and be very literal in how they explain things.

Bass told CBC that he has other patients with autism, and that sometimes such patients can be difficult to treat and need to be seen by a specialist.

Nancy Crocker says she was actually looking for a referral to a specialist when she made the appointment for her grandson, and Bass did provide that.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador