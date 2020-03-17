Regular dental services suspended immediately in N.L.

All dental appointments in Newfoundland and Labrador are cancelled effective immediately, unless it is an emergency.

Paul O'Brien, the registrar for provincial dental board, sent a letter to dental clinics on Monday afternoon telling them it was time to shut the doors to regular patients.

"Starting March 17, 2020, for a period of 14 days, dental clinics should manage emergency care due to an infection, acute pain, bleeding or trauma by asking the patient to contact their dentist by telephone to have emergencies evaluated on a case by case basis to determine the best way to safely provide care," the letter reads.

"We will continue to assess the evolving situation."

O'Brien said Eastern Health is working on a plan to allow hospitalization for people experiencing serious emergencies.

The letter asked dental clinics to "pay strict attention to sterilization and disinfection procedures."

The province has one presumptive case of COVID-19. The woman tested positive locally after arriving in Newfoundland and Labrador from a Caribbean cruise. Her test was sent away to Winnipeg to confirm the diagnosis.

All schools are closing this week, and hospitals have cut back services for anyone not experiencing an emergency.