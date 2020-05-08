Dental system 'nightmare' leaves man with month-long toothache

A 64-year-old man from Happy Valley-Goose Bay has yet to receive adequate care for a dental emergency due to COVID-19 restrictions, leaving him in extreme pain and his family at a loss about where to turn for help.

John Neville developed a severe toothache last month. His daughter says emergency surgery still hasn't been booked, despite a string of calls and emails to officials and health-care providers across the province.

"He did present to the local dentist here, the one and only dentist who's offering dental work," his daughter, Amanda Neville, said.

That dentist, located in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was able to do a partial extraction of her father's wisdom tooth on April 9, but Neville said he wasn't able to complete the procedure.

According to Neville, after days of persistent agony — which Neville described as a 7 out of 10 on the pain scale — her father made one trip the emergency room; less than two weeks later, another. He was prescribed medication to manage the pain, but couldn't receive surgery to fix the underlying issue, as no dental office in Labrador is equipped to perform the operation.

John Neville, 64, needs an emergency wisdom tooth extraction, but dental restrictions have made that impossible so far. (Submitted by Amanda Neville)

He was referred to an oral surgeon in St. John's for a virtual appointment on May 6.

"The oral surgeon offered moral support, and explained that due to COVID-19 restrictions and rigid guidelines, he isn't in a position to perform oral surgery," Neville said.

Operating rooms have been reserved for emergency surgeries only. Neville said her father was told he doesn't qualify as a medical emergency because he isn't bleeding excessively or experiencing respiratory issues, so wasn't guaranteed a spot in the operating room. His surgeon sent forms to fill out, but warned Neville he may be rejected.

The extent of his pain should be sufficient for him to qualify as a medical emergency, Neville believes.

"His pain isn't just in his gums," she said, suggesting radiating nerve pain appears to be affecting his vision. "He's also feeling it around his ear and also in his head."

Amanda Neville, right, has been advocating non-stop for dental care for her father. (Submitted by Amanda Neville)

Neville has reached a medley of officials and organizations for help, including eight dentists, the Newfoundland and Labrador Dental Association, Labrador-Grenfell Health, MHA Perry Trimper and MP Yvonne Jones.

"I'm at a loss," Neville said. "I feel like I've called everywhere."

In an email to Neville this week, Jones and Trimper were quick to look for solutions.

"When politicians are forced to intervene in medical referrals, searching for oral surgeons and scheduling appointments it is truly a reflection on the breakdown in our health-care system," Jones wrote.

Protective equipment a roadblock

Paul Hurley, president of the N.L. Dental Association, said patients in need of care are being triaged over the phone by their dental offices.

Acute pain that can't be controlled through pain medication, trauma or infection count as emergencies for the association, he said.

Patients are only seen in extreme circumstances because clinics are lacking protective equipment needed under COVID-19 regulations. "We're really having problems trying to get it," Hurley said.

He said dentists are essential workers at high risk of transmission, and due to the low numbers of masks, gloves and scrubs, many offices haven't been able to accept patients, leaving a vacuum across Labrador.

"Everything is difficult and it's slowed down," Hurley said.

CBC has requested comment from the Department of Health regarding dental emergency procedures.

As of Friday, Neville said she's continuing to wait on a solution.

"This is an unfortunate situation for my dad, but also an unfortunate situation for Labrador," she said.

"This has been a nightmare."

