Bowring Park renames key attractions after Nevaeh Denine, Susan Patten

Nevaeh Denine had a huge impact in the province in a short time. (Aamie Gillam Photography)

Two people who have made huge impacts in St. John's now have their legacies cemented into one of the city's prime outdoor spots, Bowring Park.

The Bowring Park Foundation honoured Susan Harvey Patten and Nevaeh Denine in a ceremony on Wednesday, naming the park's new pool house for Harvey Patten, and its splash pad for Nevaeh.

"I feel very proud. It's unexpected, but it's a very delightful thing to happen. I'm very delighted," Patten said after attending the ceremony.

Patten, 85, not only had a successful business career, but has also served as a a lifelong volunteer or member of numerous organizations in the city, including Girl Guides of Canada. the Royal Newfoundland Regiment and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

A member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, Patten has also been given the Red Cross NL Humanitarian Award and is in the NL Volunteer Hall of Fame.

"I try to do what I can to make life better. We make a good living here, so it's time to give back. And that's what we do," she said.

The park's pool house now bears the name of Susan Harvey Patten, in recognition of her countless hours of volunteer work in St. John's. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"The city has been very good to us, so we try to give back and it's fun to give back. I like doing that."

Little girl, big heart

In a much shorter time span, Nevaeh Denine also made an impact on not just the city, but the province, in her efforts to raise money for children battling cancer, just like her.

The Bowring Park splash pad now bears her name, recognizing her contributions through the charity she founded, Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand.

Nevaeh died at the age of nine in August 2018, prompting a provincewide outpouring of condolences and memories of her generous spirit.

The splash pad in Bowring Park was the site of many happy memories for Nevaeh, says the girl's mother. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The splash pad is the site of fond memories for her family.

"I think Nevaeh would be delighted with herself today. Nevaeh was a big supporter of the splash pad — it was one of our favourite places to go. We came here when she was having good days and enjoyed it and had picnics," said Holly Denine, Nevaeh's mother.

The newly named Nevaeh Denine Splash Pad in Bowring Park pays tribute to the Nevaeh's dedication to raising money for pediatric cancer patients. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"It's such an honour, and of course I'm very proud. It's somewhere my nieces, and nephews and all of our family and friends will come and talk about Nevaeh. And it'll live on for years and years."

Nevaeh's mother, Holly, helped unveil the new signage at Bowring Park on Wednesday. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Nevaeh's charity has raised over $160,000 since 2014, and continues to operate in her name to raise money to help children with cancer.

Patten said she was pleased to share Wednesday's honours with Nevaeh.

"I couldn't be happier that it's Nevaeh. She just did so much in her short life," Patten said. "It's incredible, the things she did."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador