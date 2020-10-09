Called 'schoolgirl' in House of Assembly, minister condemns remark as 'intimidating, sexist, misogynistic'

In an emotionally charged speech, MHA Lisa Dempster challenged an opposition MHA Thursday on s remark she says belittles women. (CBC News)

After being called "a schoolgirl" in the House of Assembly, a Liberal cabinet minister is confronting the opposition MHA who made the remark, calling it "intimidating, sexist, misogynistic," and with no place in the provincial legislature.

Lisa Dempster, the minister for the status of women, Indigenous affairs and reconciliation as well as Labrador affairs, rose at the beginning of Question Period Thursday to address the comment, made a day earlier by PC MHA Barry Petten.

On Wednesday, Petten, the MHA for Conception Bay South, said Dempster was "cackling over there like a schoolgirl," while debating a private member's motion to push the next general election to October of next year.

The next day Dempster said, in no uncertain terms, that was unacceptable.

"Using the term schoolgirl, with the intent to belittle, condescend and scold was wrong, and it was a breach of privilege," Dempster said in a speech charged with emotion. her voice breaking.

"The words we choose impact our attitudes, actions and behaviour toward women."

Dempster said elected members should lead with their words and actions, and acknowledge that gender inequity and gender-based violence are directly tied to how people talk about, treat and value women.

"Sadly it is all too often normalized and unchallenged," she said. "I rise today to challenge it."

Apologies

Petten did apologize on Wednesday in the House of Assembly, and on Thursday he apologized again for his remarks, this time offering a clarification.

"My commentary yesterday was during heated debate. There was actions on the other side, and I'll leave that where they're to. It was a cutthroat debate, there was lots of things being said back and forth," Petten said.

"In that moment, with a lot of heckling going on, I did make that comment. It was no way intended to be the way its been portrayed."

Tory MHA Barry Petten apologized for remarks he made in the House of Assembly on Wednesday. (CBC)

Dempster moved that the House of Assembly consider it a violation of her privilege as an MHA.

Petten said his integrity as a person is being challenged and wanted fellow provincial politicians and the general public to know that he is a good father, husband and son.

He said he doesn't want the exchange to turn into "some kind of back and forth, and I'm this horrible person and that I condemn women."

"I do offer my sincere apologies. That's not who I am," he said. "I do feel very unfortunate that she feels that way, and I do withdraw my remarks."

No ruling, yet

House Speaker Scott Reid said he's not going to make a ruling on the remarks made by Petten yet.

Usually when a member apologizes and withdraws remarks the matter is over, he said, "but I'm going to leave this until I return on Monday to make my final ruling on this matter."

"I'm going to review some of the transcripts and look at this a little further, and think about what members have said here on this point of privilege."

Dempster's challenge against Petten came on the same day she recognized the International Day of the Girl, which falls on Oct. 11.

"When this day was first recognized, there was an oath we were asked to take. In part it stated, 'we celebrate because girls are leaders, girls make a difference, girls' rights matter," Dempster said.

"Those words are as significant today as they were eight years ago."

