Panel picks Demasduit Regional Museum as new name for Mary March museum

A painting of Demasduit, believed to be one of the last known Beothuk in Newfoundland. The museum detailing her life in Grand Falls-Windsor has changed its name to the Demasduit Regional Museum.

Demasduit Regional Museum is the new name for the Mary March museum in Grand Falls-Windsor.

In a media release, The Rooms — Newfoundland and Labrador's largest provincial museum — announced a panel of representatives from Indigenous organizations and governments, the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor and its heritage society, and The Rooms. A final name was chosen with the help of public input through a survey in December.

The new name was selected by 41.5 per cent of respondents, while the other option, the Demasduit Regional Interpretation Centre, was more popular, chosen by 43.5 per cent of respondents. But the panel decided on Demasduit Regional Museum to separate the building from the Beothuk Interpretation Centre in Boyd's Cove, said the release, and many of those surveyed expressed a "strong preference" to keep "museum" in the name.

"Demasduit Regional Museum is a fitting name and represents an important piece of the region's heritage. It also helps to further Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples by honouring their history and the history of the community museum," Rooms CEO Anna Chafe said in the release.

"When the museum opens its doors in the spring, I encourage people to visit and learn more about the rich history of Central Newfoundland."

The museum details the life of Demasduit, believed to be one of the last known Beothuk in Newfoundland, and the history of Indigenous settlement in the province.

The museum's previous name used Demasduit's English name, Mary March, which was commonly used by settlers and her European captors.