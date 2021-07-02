St. John's oldest pizza place prefers to skip Skip The Dishes

Delivery apps like Skip The Dishes have exploded in St. John's, but the city's oldest pizza parlour would rather you order directly from them instead.

Longtime staff at Peter's Pizza say the apps take a big bite of the profits on every order, at a time when restaurants are struggling to stay afloat.

Video producer Emma Grunwald asked folks in the kitchen and behind the wheel at Peter's Pizza to share their perspective on delivery apps. Click the player above to see what they have to say.