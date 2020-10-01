Banking glitch blamed for payment delays for some teachers, businesses

Technical issues are to blame for teachers, people who get income support and others who haven't received their paycheques or funds as they were supposed to on Thursday.

In a media release, the government says it is banks that are having the problems, which are causing the deposit delays.

Most people should get their payments by the end of Thursday, according to the release.

"The province is continuing to work with its bank, CIBC, to resolve the matter in an expedited manner," reads the statement.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador