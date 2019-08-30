Detours expected on TCH near Avondale in September
The Department of Transportation and Works says the delays and detours are necessary while culverts are replaced.
Department of Transportation and Works says delays and detours are necessary while culverts replaced
Drivers on the Trans-Canada Highway near Avondale will experience delays and detours in September as work continues on replacing culverts.
From Sept. 3 to 6, traffic will be funnelled from two lanes to one in both eastbound and westbound directions of the highway, east of the Avondale interchange.
Work will begin 9 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to end by 7:30 p.m. Friday.
From Sept. 6 to 10, all lanes will close to motorists both eastbound and westbound.
Traffic will be diverted through Salmonier Line, the Conception Bay South Highway and the Avondale Access Road.
After that phase is finished, there will continue to be lane reductions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.