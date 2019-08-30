Detours expected on TCH near Avondale in September

Drivers on the Trans-Canada Highway near Avondale will experience delays and detours in September as work continues on replacing culverts.

From Sept. 3 to 6, traffic will be funnelled from two lanes to one in both eastbound and westbound directions of the highway, east of the Avondale interchange.

Work will begin 9 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to end by 7:30 p.m. Friday.

From Sept. 6 to 10, all lanes will close to motorists both eastbound and westbound.

Traffic will be diverted through Salmonier Line, the Conception Bay South Highway and the Avondale Access Road.

After that phase is finished, there will continue to be lane reductions.

