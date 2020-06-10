Delayed play: Why waits are expected in team sports, even with COVID guidelines

The Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association say it has a long way to go before anyone can take to the pitch, even with guidelines in place from government. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador this week entered Alert Level 3, which allows for "medium- and low-risk" sports to operate under the umbrella of public health restrictions.

But that doesn't necessarily mean that all athletes can take to fields and pitches, as sports associations are still putting their own guidelines in place to match provincial ones that were issued on Saturday.

Moreover, "competitions" — or actual games, with restrictions — cannot proceed until Alert Level 2 is declared, which likely will not happen before late June, at the earliest.

"We're in kind of a Catch-22 situation right now, because we had to prepare what we felt were return to play procedures and then our board had to approve it, then we had to send it to Canada Soccer," said Mark Marshall, director of player development with the Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association.

"Our next step now is for Sport NL to review it, and then the final step is for the provincial government to review it. So we can't even think about getting back on the field until we've gone through all those stages."

Sports can technically restart this week, but actual games wont be played until Alert Level 2. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Some of government's guidelines released on Saturday focused on keeping groups small, where 20 people are permitted to take part in an outdoor low- or medium-risk sport, including coaches and athletes. While insisting that no contact happen, government put such sports as rugby, basketball, baseball, soccer and volleyball on the list.

Skills and drills come first

Marshall said it could be the middle of July before anyone takes to the soccer pitch, to ensure all guidelines are met and the go-ahead is given. Even then, the focus will be on skills and drills.

"We'd love if it could be a lot sooner, but we have to make sure we've got all our ducks in a row and we've got all of the right people that have given us the thumbs up, that we are returning to play in the right way," he said.

The biggest restriction in government's guidelines are that "competitions," or actual games, are still prohibited. The NLSA and Baseball Newfoundland and Labrador said they both expected that restriction.

I don't know if it's necessarily fair to paint competition as more strenuous than practice. It all depends on the sport. - Kristyn Coley

During Monday's COVID-19 update, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said the reason why games can't go ahead, for now, is there are still some concerns in regard to physical distancing in game situations.

Fitzgerald said guidance was developed with the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development, along with the province's varying sports organizations.

Baseball should be considered differently

Also during Monday's update, Fitzgerald noted there where a lot of sports cannot work with physical distancing, the heavy breathing that comes with exercise could potentially spread the virus.

"We know that when you breathe with more force, and faster, that you will release more virus if you are infected. So there is that concern," she said.

"And then, of course, you're coming into close contact and you have a lot of people coming into close contact in certain sports. So that's the concern there and that's the main reason why competitions are not going ahead at this level."

Kristyn Coley, the metro director for Baseball Newfoundland and Labrador, said baseball should be considered under its own guidelines, in much the same way that golf and tennis were when they reopened last month.

Baseball, among other youth sports, will look different this year. (St. John's Minor Baseball Association/Facebook)

Coley said some other provinces have already begun playing baseball.

"Not to say anything toward our athletes, but I think there are definitely some sports where you exert more energy, game versus practice," she said.

"Just the nature of baseball, it's a lot of intense movement for short periods of time. You're not running straight for an hour, but in practice you could be. So I don't know if it's necessarily fair to paint competition as more strenuous than practice. It all depends on the sport."

Changes to the game

Coley said the guidelines BNL provided to government are in line with what is happening across the rest of country, while also consistent with public health guidelines.

She said recommendations to the changing of some rules were among the guidelines, including the home plate umpire standing behind the pitcher's mound, safety bags so there is no contact at each base, and no stealing of home plate to ensure physical distancing and no incidental contact between players.

"Basically we've tried to minimize the amount of times that incidental contact can happen during a game, and as well some modifications in terms of players won't be using the dugouts the same way," said Coley.

"All of our programming involves extensive planning, even now more so than ever, because we're trying to figure out how we can do everything slightly different. So that's part of the reason why we're hoping to get this message in early so that we can maintain the deadlines that we've already set."

