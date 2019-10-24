Increased expenses bump N.L. deficit to $552M

Newfoundland and Labrador's deficit has grown by more than $30 million from the most recent forecast, according to the province's audited financial statements.

The official deficit for 2018-19 is now $552 million — nearly $131 million lower than originally forecast in the 2018 budget, but $30.6 million more than the revised estimate released in April.

Despite the growth in the deficit, Finance Minister Tom Osborne said the province has "maintained a steady course of deficit reduction" and has met its fiscal targets each year.

"The 2018-19 public accounts show a variance of less than half of a per cent from the overall budget," said Osborne in a press release Thursday. "We remain more than 99 per cent on track — a positive outcome for any budget projection — and we remain committed to staying the course toward economic prosperity."

The statements show that expenses grew slightly, from $8.27 billion to $8.38 billion, primarily because of higher costs associated with increases in benefit costs, known as actuarial adjustments.

But revenues also increased to $7.83 billion, from $7.75 billion, driven largely by higher revenues from the offshore oil industry.

"Government remains committed to its balanced approach to fiscal management, with a focus on cost-reductions that grow over time, more efficient and effective operations and maintaining services that are important to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador," Osborne said in the release.

The outlook for 2019-20, however, is not quite so ominous, thanks to an injection of money from the federal government.

The province is forecasting a $1.9-billion surplus for next year, based on a new $2.5-billion Atlantic Accord deal with Ottawa.

Only $134 million of that cash will actually flow this year, but the province is booking the entire amount, which it said is in line with public sector accounting standards.

