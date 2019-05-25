You can't walk off depression, but 5K event hopes to help defeat it

A stroll through Bowring Park in St. John's did more than just get a few hearts pumping Saturday.

The Pottle Centre's first Defeat Depression walk garnered over $20,000 in donations from its 100-plus participants, money sorely needed for a mental health organization that survives on less than $100,000 a year in public money.

"We were nervous. I mean, we were expecting maybe 40 or 50 people," said Leanne Lewis, executive director of the St. John's-based non-profit.

"We're just thrilled at the turnout."

The money generated Saturday will go toward outings and supplies for the centre's clients.

"We provide social and recreational support, and we're not able to do that on the funding we get," Lewis said.

"We're grateful to Eastern Health for the amount of money we receive, however that amount falls far short of what we need in order to operate."

The walk wasn't just about the bottom line, explained Katie Blyde: the sheer number of participants showed support for people affected by the disorder.

"It's OK to have mental illness, and it's OK to not be OK sometimes," Blyde said.

A great turnout for the first annual Defeat Depression walk at Bowring Park, a national movement and we have the most registrants from across Canada. Depression affects so many of us and we appreciate the work being done by <a href="https://twitter.com/ThePottleCentre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThePottleCentre</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/MoodDisordersCa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoodDisordersCa</a> <a href="https://t.co/VTG6urc9iI">pic.twitter.com/VTG6urc9iI</a> —@mmburton

Clients of The Pottle Centre's services took part in the walk, as did others who have had their lives changed by mental health disorders.

"There's one team who are walking for a family member who died two months ago today from suicide," Lewis said.

"They're here today to remember him and to walk in his memory."

The Defeat Depression campaign, spearheaded nationally by the Mood Disorders Society of Canada, helps small mental health centres raise money for their programs and aims to reduce the stigma of depression.

