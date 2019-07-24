Artist disappointed by defaced traffic box mural
Dora Cooper hopes graffiti removal will not damage original artwork
Traffic boxes can look ugly when covered in scribbles and incoherent text.
That's why Clean St. John's commissioned artists to paint murals on at least 50 of them across the city to deter graffiti artists from painting over them — but in at least one case, it didn't work.
Dora Cooper's mural on the box at Bennett Avenue and Lemarchant road is bright and vibrant, a blast of colour on a corner situated in front of drab, abandoned buildings.
Now it's covered in black text.
"As an artist it's disappointing when someone does that kind of thing to your work," Cooper told CBC News.
The mural, of a squid and jellyfish, took Cooper four days, off and on, to complete.
She has four traffic box murals to her credit, but she said she had a connection to the one on Bennett Avenue.
"I grew up in that neighbourhood, so this box had a special meaning to me, I guess. I wanted something nice and bright," Cooper said.
Cleaning up
Clean St. John's director Karen Hickman was shocked to find out one of her program's murals was ruined.
Hickman said it was the first time she had a report of graffiti, and she immediately called her contractor to see if the scribbles could be removed without ruining the original work.
Once an artist finishes their mural, she said, the entire piece is covered with an anti-graffiti coating. The idea is to be able to remove the graffiti while not hurting the work underneath.
"We find that if graffiti doesn't get removed right away, it's just like a target for more graffiti. So the key to graffiti is as soon as it's there is to remove it," Hickman said.
Although Hickman won't know the fate of Cooper's mural until later this week when it's finished being cleaned, the program moves forward.
The plan is to have eight more traffic boxes painted this year, and one Newfoundland Power transformer painted as a bigger art installation.
Cooper said the boxes are a great way for artists to put themselves out there and said she understands that graffiti happens from time to time.
Hickman said she hopes street artists will be more mindful.
"We figured artists would respect another artist's work and wouldn't put graffiti on them," she said. "I could not believe it."
